MPR News AM Update: Election Day help for procrastinators

Plus a chance of snow and a look at the future of Minnesota water.

Donald Folk was among the first voters to cast a ballot at the Ravoux High Rise in St. Paul Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

Good morning and happy Election Day. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

There’s a decent chance of snow tonight. In the metro, it’s a 50 percent chance and flakes are likely in southern Minnesota. Highs in the 30s for most of the state, but a bit chillier up north, where nighttime lows will be in the teens. More on Updraft. | Forecast

It’s Election Day, here’s how to get out and vote. Not everyone in Minnesota community has something on the ballot, but many do. And with same-day voter registration, it’s easy to vote. Head to our guide to find out how to vote in English, Somali, Spanish and Hmong languages.

Schools are a big part of what’s on the ballot today. Here’s a rundown of the many referendums and how they work, plus everything else on the ballot.

Liquefying ticks may help the world understand them better. The Detroit Lakes Tribune’s Lorie Skarpness reports on a University of Minnesota research project that uses mobile labs, which could make it much faster for scientists to gather data on ticks.

Will Minnesota water wind up in the thirsty southwest? MPR News’ Kirsti Marohn digs into what the future may hold for water transit after a Dakota County company’s proposal to send an aquifer’s holdings to the West met swift criticism.

There aren’t any bad questions when it comes to climate change. Pitch us whatever you want to know, and we may answer it in a story.

