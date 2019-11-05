Gophers football coach Fleck inks 7-year extension

Updated 2:45 p.m.

The University of Minnesota said Tuesday it extended the contract of football coach P.J. Fleck, ensuring he’ll stay under contract to lead the team through the 2026 season.

With a perfect record so far and a No. 13 national ranking, the Gophers are enjoying one of their best college football seasons ever. The last time the team began 8-0 was 1941; 1961 was the last time the Gophers started the Big Ten season 5-0.

The Gophers will also face their biggest home game in years on Saturday when No. 5 Penn State plays at TCF Bank Stadium.

Fleck's new annual salary on the extension is $4.6 million, said Gophers athletics director Mark Coyle. That puts him in the top half of Big Ten coaches. University regents must still approve the terms.

Fleck, 38, originally signed a five-year, $18 million base contract. He’s in his third year coaching Minnesota after a successful stint at Western Michigan University.

He told reporters he was “extremely humbled, honored and appreciative” of the extension and the university’s faith in him. He praised his staff as well as team members.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group of young men, and they were huge in this decision,” he said.