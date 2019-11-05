State investigators say man killed himself in Cottage Grove police standoff

A tent and police tape at the scene of a police-suspect shootout shooting near Hidden Valley Trail in Cottage Grove.

Noah Ante Erickson, 34, fatally shot himself while exchanging gunfire with police Monday in Cottage Grove, Minn., according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The shootout followed a violent morning where police say Erickson, of White Bear Lake, kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman and stole a total of three vehicles.

The BCA said Tuesday it’s investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure when a police officer is involved. The state agency did not reveal a motive.

The two officers who fired their guns — Cottage Grove Police Capt. Gwen Martin and Woodbury Sgt. Omar Maklad — are on standard administrated leave, authorities say. They have 18 years and 16 years of service, respectively.

The BCA said there’s body camera, dash camera and surveillance footage of parts of the incident.

Erickson’s string of alleged crimes began in Maplewood, Minn., around 6 a.m. Monday when he kidnapped a woman who didn’t know him from her workplace parking lot, police say. At gunpoint, he allegedly forced her drive to her home in St. Paul where he sexually assaulted her.

He fled the scene and abandoned the woman’s car in Cottage Grove before another armed carjacking at about 8:30 a.m. in the suburb’s Hidden Valley Neighborhood, according to police. Erickson left that vehicle and fled into a family’s home.

The two adults and two children escaped the house, but Erickson left with their pickup. Police say he crashed the truck into a tree after driving through yards and around police barricades, authorities say.

Erickson exchanged gunfire with police before shooting himself, the BCA said. Police said he died at the scene after officers attempted lifesaving measures.