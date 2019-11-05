Rep. Ilhan Omar divorces husband

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar delivers opening remarks at the Medicare for All town hall at Sabathani Community Center in Minneapolis on July 18, 2019.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and her husband Ahmed Hirsi have agreed to formally dissolve their marriage.

In a court filing Tuesday, both Omar and Hirsi agreed to share custody of their three minor children. And neither party requested any alimony or child support payments. Under the agreement, the children will live with Omar in Washington DC, where they go to school.

Omar and Hirsi were married in Minnesota last year. However, Omar has said the two had been religiously married for two decades.

According to the divorce petition the marriage ended due to a so-called irretrievable breakdown of the couple's relationship.

The divorce comes months after a Washington, D.C., woman accused the Democratic congresswoman of having an affair with her husband.

When Omar was asked at the time whether she was separated from Hirsi or dating someone, she told WCCO-TV, "No, I am not." She has since declined to discuss her personal life.

Attorneys for Omar and Hirsi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.