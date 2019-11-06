MPR News AM Update: Election results came in while you slept

Good morning. Welcome to Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Morning flurries and cold. Twin Cities highs in the lower 30s with 10 to 15 mph winds. IN the North, highs in the low 20s. Southern Minnesota highs in the low 30s. Nighttime temps bottom out in the teens, with a northern lows as cold as 5 degrees. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Minnesota voters cast ballots in over 100 elections that took place across the state. Voters in St. Paul said YES to their trash collection system. Incumbent Duluth Mayor Emily Larson won a second term. Voters in Worthington and Moorhead opted to pay more money for their schools. Some counts won’t be complete until later this week. Full results are available here.

Virginia Democrats flip control of legislature for first time in nearly 25 years. Nationally Democrats had a good night in a handful of states with higher profile races.

The DNR isn’t banning lead, again. The agency shot down environmental and conservation groups’ petition arguing for a ban on lead ammunition and fishing tackle in Minnesota.

The next generation of plastics is in development in Fargo. Specifically, these are plant-based plastics. And giant corporations are funding these future bioplastics, thinking they’ll eventually wind up as standards in everyday products.

Gophers football fans can breathe easy. P.J. Fleck has signed a big contract extension with the undefeated team. How big? Seven years, $33 million. With up to a $10 million buyout if he leaves early.

