MPR News AM Update: Meet the women tracking MN's domestic homicides

Current and former staff members of Violence Free Minnesota have helped to collect information about victims of intimate partner homicide for the coalition's annual homicide report, which was formerly known as femicide report. Front row, from left: Becky Smith and Julie "Tilly" Tilley. Back row, from left: Carla Ferrucci, Safia Khan, Liz Richards, Meggie Royer, and Joe Shannon.

Feels like December. Statewide highs in the 20s. Clear skies into the evening, where lows will be in the mid teens for much of the state. It’ll get as cold as 5 degrees in some spots. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Minnesota state agencies don’t track domestic homicides. Instead, a group of women have taken up the grim task of collecting the names of every domestic homicide victim in the state. Lawmakers use this data to inform their policy, but the number of killings never really decreases. MPR News’ Briana Bierschbach reports on why the women who make the report say authorities need to do more.

Globe University students got some good news. The over 1,200 former criminal justice students who were deceived into believing false information about their degrees are eligible to get their tuition money back from the school, the state Supreme Court rules. As MPR News’ Peter Cox reports, the ruling could influence future consumer fraud cases.

Election officials feel good about 2020. They told MPR News’ Tim Pugmire that the local elections earlier this week was a good warmup for next year, where many more people will head to the polls.

Bad for birds. “U.S. Bank Stadium and three downtown Minneapolis high-rise office buildings account for a high proportion of bird fatalities among 21 downtown buildings surveyed. The stadium and the three unidentified buildings were involved in 74% of bird collisions and 68% of bird fatalities among the buildings studied in a groundbreaking report on bird mortality released Wednesday,” reports Rochelle Olson for the Star Tribune.

“Amy Klobuchar has a Pete Buttigieg problem,” writes Elane Godfrey in the Atlantic.

Bet you didn’t know Minnesota has the highest percentage of Swedish, Finnish, Hmong, Somali and Liberian people in the U.S. The APM Research Lab’s latest project is the most comprehensive look at heritage the country has seen, and the findings are interesting and insightful. Learn more about yourself and your neighbor here.

