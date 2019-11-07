Give Now
Crime, Law and Justice

BCA investigates officer-involved shooting in St. Paul

MPR News Staff

Authorities talk at a gas station
Investigators respond to a shooting at a Holiday gas station on East 7th Street n St. Paul on Nov. 6, 2019.
Matt Sepic | MPR News

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer-involved shooting in St. Paul. 

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at a downtown gas station on East 7th Street in St. Paul.  No officers were injured.

The BCA said the person who was shot suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

The U.S. Marshals Service issued a statement saying it is aware of at least one of its deputies being involved in the incident. It said it is cooperating fully with the investigation.

