BCA investigates officer-involved shooting in St. Paul
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer-involved shooting in St. Paul.
The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at a downtown gas station on East 7th Street in St. Paul. No officers were injured.
The BCA said the person who was shot suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The U.S. Marshals Service issued a statement saying it is aware of at least one of its deputies being involved in the incident. It said it is cooperating fully with the investigation.