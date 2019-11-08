MPR News AM Update: St. Paul grapples with gun violence

Mayor Melvin Carter listens to a group discussion about community safety alongside Wanda Berry, left, and Charlanda Crutchfield, right, inside of Central Baptist Church in St. Paul on Thursday.

St. Paul leaders gathered last night after yet another homicide in the city. Most killings, nearly 90 percent, involved a gun. Police Chief Todd Axtell says he’s working with federal officials to prevent future gun violence.

Twin Cities Muslim leaders are calling for hate crime charges after a Somali-American man was allegedly attacked in a Minneapolis suburb last week. Forty-nine-year-old Haarun Galbayte, of Eden Prairie, said on Oct. 27, he made a morning food delivery at a home in Excelsior and returned to his car. As he was about to drive away, a man came out, punched him several times in the head while yelling at him to go back to his country.

There’s money in pot. As MinnPost reports, Minnesota’s recreational marijuana industry could be $1.2 billion in just its first five years. One expert in the field says that means 20,000 jobs and $300 million in tax revenues.

Get outside this weekend, even if it’s cold. There’s plenty to do, and as MPR News’ Mike Moen writes, exercise in the cold can build up your stamina for winter.

