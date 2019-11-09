Photo gallery: Minnesota's big win over Penn State

It's a sight not seen in Minnesota for years: thousands of Gopher fans rushing the field, as Minnesota upset Penn State on Saturday in a battle of unbeaten teams at TCF Bank Stadium.
The Gophers built an early lead and then hung on for a 31-26 win; sophomore Jordan Howden intercepted a Penn State pass in the end zone with just over a minute to play to save the victory.
A short time later, fans and players celebrated on the field as Minnesota improved to 9-0 for the first time since 1904.
Here's a collection of photos from Saturday's big win:
