Minnesota

Photo gallery: Minnesota's big win over Penn State

MPR News Staff

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck and his team
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck and his team take the field against the Penn State Nittany Lions at TCF Bank Stadium on Saturday in Minneapolis.
Adam Bettcher | Getty Images

It's a sight not seen in Minnesota for years: thousands of Gopher fans rushing the field, as Minnesota upset Penn State on Saturday in a battle of unbeaten teams at TCF Bank Stadium.

The Gophers built an early lead and then hung on for a 31-26 win; sophomore Jordan Howden intercepted a Penn State pass in the end zone with just over a minute to play to save the victory.

A short time later, fans and players celebrated on the field as Minnesota improved to 9-0 for the first time since 1904.

Here's a collection of photos from Saturday's big win:

College football: Minnesota beats Penn State
