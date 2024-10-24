Minneapolis man charged with murder in attempted carjacking near Willmar

A Minneapolis man was charged Wednesday with the murder of a New London man during an attempted carjacking.

Authorities allege Ameer Musa Matariyeh shot and killed Jerome Skluzacek, 55, during an attempted carjacking on Tuesday afternoon after a violent rampage that started in south Minneapolis and ended two hours later in Willmar.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said Tuesday that officers responded to a 911 call at 12:30 p.m. about a man firing a gun from an apartment building balcony near 29th St. and Lyndale Ave. S.

O’Hara said the suspect had shot at his ex-girlfriend and her new partner but did not hit them as the woman was retrieving belongings. Court documents show that the woman shares a two-year-old daughter with Matariyeh.

Matariyeh allegedly evaded police in a stolen car and traveled west through several counties.

He stopped in front of a Lake Lillian residence in Kandiyohi County and shot and injured a man. The 25-year-old victim is expected to survive.

According to the complaint, when police spoke to the victim’s wife, she said her husband and Matariyeh were yelling at each other outside their home. A few seconds later, her husband came into the house with a gunshot wound and told her to get his gun. Neither the victim nor his wife returned fire.

According to the complaint, the victim’s wife, who’s identified by her initials, told officers that her husband said the suspect was going to shoot someone if he can’t talk to his daughter.

Prosecutors allege that Matariyeh continued west on Highway 7 at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. Minneapolis police negotiators were on the phone with Matariyeh throughout the pursuit. Matariyeh allegedly said he wanted to “do suicide by cop,” according to the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement officials worked with OnStar to remotely shut off the stolen vehicle on at the intersection of Highways 23 and 71 south of Willmar.

Matariyeh allegedly crashed the Malibu into a pickup truck before fatally shooting Skluzacek in the head during a carjacking attempt. Skluzacek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested Matariyeh after he tossed his handgun into a ditch. Matariyeh does not have a previous criminal record in Minnesota beyond minor traffic violations and a petty misdemeanor conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia.