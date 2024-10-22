Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Crime, Law and Justice
MPR News Staff

Suspect in custody after Minneapolis shooting led to ‘tragedy’ in western Minnesota

An apartment exterior
Minneapolis police say person was shooting from an apartment balcony in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood of Minneapolis at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They say two victims were fired on while in the driveway shown above, though they were not hit.
Cari Spencer | MPR News

A person is in custody after a domestic violence situation in Minneapolis led to additional crimes west of the Twin Cities and the suspect’s eventual arrest, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara.

The chief referred to those crimes as a “tragedy” but could not comment on what happened. The investigating agencies have also not released details.

In Minneapolis, O’Hara said police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the Lyn-Lake neighborhood at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Bystanders told them a person was shooting from an apartment balcony.

O’Hara said the suspect shot at — but did not hit — his ex-girlfriend and her new partner as the woman was retrieving belongings from an apartment near 29th Street and Lyndale Avenue South.

“It appears there was an altercation between these two parties prior to the shots being fired, that one party was here to get belongings from the residence, and then the altercation then led to shots being fired at the parties while they were in the driveway, by the individual who was on the balcony,” O’Hara said. “That being said, I do not have any information to indicate that there had been a history of domestic violence between these two individuals.”

O’Hara said they had a child together, and that the child is now in the care of another family member.

O’Hara said officers eventually determined that the suspected shooter was no longer in the apartment and had left the city. Crisis negotiators reached him by phone to try to get him to peacefully surrender.

“After he left Minneapolis, obviously, it appears that crimes occurred, that some tragedy has occurred outside of the city,” O’Hara said. “And that occurred in western counties, and I don’t have specific information as to what happened west of the city.”

O’Hara said the situation is weighing especially heavy on the crisis negotiators who were on the phone with the suspect.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are among the agencies investigating the crimes.

A 24-hour statewide sexual violence and domestic violence hotline is available in Minnesota. You can call Minnesota Day One at (866) 223-1111 or text (612) 399-9995.