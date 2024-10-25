Driver charged in deadly crash on I-94 exit ramp in Minneapolis

A St. Paul man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide in Wednesday’s seven-vehicle crash along an Interstate 94 exit ramp in Minneapolis that killed one person and injured 10 others.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on the ramp from eastbound I-94 to Lyndale Avenue.

Prosecutors allege 29-year-old Talon Walker was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche on the ramp at speeds near 100 mph. He allegedly hit two vehicles, which were pushed into others. In total, seven vehicles were involved.

The driver of one of the vehicles that was hit — 26-year-old Natalie Gubbay of Minneapolis — died from her injuries.

Ten people were injured, including Walker and a woman who was in the passenger seat of his vehicle. A 2-year-old boy in another car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

State troopers allegedly found a half-empty liquor bottle on the driver’s side floor of Walker’s car.

Walker was hospitalized after the crash, then booked into Hennepin County Jail on Thursday evening.

Prosecutors say Walker had previously had his driver’s license revoked.