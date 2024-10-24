1 dead, 8 injured in crash along I-94 in Minneapolis
Go Deeper.
Create an account or log in to save stories.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
One person died and eight others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 94 near downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday night.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck was exiting from eastbound I-94 to Lyndale Avenue at a high rate of speed just after 9:15 p.m. when it hit and caused severe damage to six other vehicles.
The patrol said a passenger in one of the vehicles that was hit — a 26-year-old woman from Minneapolis — died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.
The driver of the vehicle believed to have caused the crash — a 32-year-old St. Paul man — was among those hurt. A passenger in his vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.
A 2-year-old boy in another vehicle was also among those injured. Authorities said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Turn Up Your Support
MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.