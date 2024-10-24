1 dead, 8 injured in crash along I-94 in Minneapolis

One person died and eight others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 94 near downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday night.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck was exiting from eastbound I-94 to Lyndale Avenue at a high rate of speed just after 9:15 p.m. when it hit and caused severe damage to six other vehicles.

The patrol said a passenger in one of the vehicles that was hit — a 26-year-old woman from Minneapolis — died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle believed to have caused the crash — a 32-year-old St. Paul man — was among those hurt. A passenger in his vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

A 2-year-old boy in another vehicle was also among those injured. Authorities said his injuries were not life-threatening.