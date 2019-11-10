One dead after shooting, vehicle crash in Minneapolis

A man is dead after a shooting and vehicle crash in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

Minneapolis police said officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired and a vehicle crash on the 4600 block of Lyndale Avenue North just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

They found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was transported to North Memorial Medical Center, and died from his injuries on Sunday.

The man's name has not been released. One person was detained soon after the shooting but has since been released; as of Sunday, no suspects were in custody.

Further details on what led to the shooting were not available Sunday.