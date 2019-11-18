Historic James J. Hill Center on sale for the first time in its history

The James J. Hill Center reading room is seen from the third floor of the building, which is off-limits to the public along with the catwalks on the first and second floors, in St. Paul on June 13, 2019.

After closing its doors to the public this summer, the James J. Hill Center in downtown St. Paul is now listed for sale — for the first time in its history.

Originally a reference library, the building has served as a popular wedding, event and nonprofit business center. In July, the center closed to the public after serving St. Paul for 98 years, citing financial struggles.

"We continue to be challenged to develop a financial model that can deliver the original intent while being fiscally responsible for the ongoing operating costs of the organization and necessary capital investments in the historic structure," the privately funded nonprofit said in a statement on its website earlier this year.

The center's executive director, Tamara Prato, said the center hasn't been able to keep up with the costs of running the organization as well as maintaining the 40,000-square-foot historic building. In the July statement, the center said it was not taking future bookings while all wedding reservations and other events would be honored through 2019.

The property is listed on the real estate firm CBRE’s website, which does not mention how much the nearly 100-year-old building costs.

"This is one way that the board is looking at what options exist that would allow the organization to continue on with a potential different mission," Prato said.