Big catch: Twin Cities prep football star called up to the NFL

Princeton University wide receiver Jesper Horsted carries the ball in a game against Harvard University on October 20, 2018.

The Chicago Bears have promoted tight end Jesper Horsted from the practice squad to the active roster — a huge next step for the Shoreview native who starred at Roseville Area High School and Princeton and now hopes to star in the NFL.

During the preseason, he impressed coaches, catching three passes for 39 yards and one touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts and five passes for 82 yards and one touchdown against the Tennessee Titans, the Bears said in a statement Wednesday announcing the move.

Injuries have “thinned out” the Bears at the tight end position, opening the door for Horsted’s ascension, the team added.

At 6 feet, 3 inches, 237 pounds, Horsted, 22, is well-sized for the position. He's Princeton's all-time leader in passes caught and touchdowns scored by a wide receiver. He made a good impression in January in the East-West Shrine Game, a college football all-star game, bringing down an over-the-shoulder pass with a defender draped over him.

Horsted signed with the Bears May 13 as an undrafted rookie. He was waived during final cuts and signed to the practice squad the next day.

"For a guy his size, he has amazing body control," Princeton coach Bob Surace told MPR News in a March profile of Horsted.

"He made, almost every game, at least one spectacular catch that not many other people in this world can make."

The Bears come to Minneapolis on Dec. 29 for a game against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.



