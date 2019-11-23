Man dies after breaking through ice on northern Minnesota river

A man is dead after falling through ice on a northern Minnesota river early Saturday.

It happened along the St. Louis River near Scanlon, outside of Cloquet, at about 1:30 a.m. The Cloquet Police Department reported that officers who were clearing a call at a bar were notified that someone was calling for help; they investigated and found that a man had fallen through the ice on the river south of the Highway 61 bridge.

"Emergency personnel attempted to reach the victim using a nearby boat, rope lines and throw rings, but were unsuccessful. Approximately 10 minutes later, the victim went under the water," the department reported in a news release.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad brought a remotely operated vehicle to the scene, and located the victim's body at about 5:45 a.m. in about 20 feet of water, and 40 feet from where he was last seen.

The victim was identified as a 34-year-old man from Scanlon; his name has not been released. Authorities said they're still investigating why the man was on the river ice.

Cloquet police said there are patches of open water in the area where the man broke through; the river is entirely open just south of that spot.

The Cloquet Area Fire District, Carlton County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol also assisted at the scene.