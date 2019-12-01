Photos: Duluth digs out from nearly two feet of snow

Residents of Duluth and much of northeastern Minnesota spent Sunday digging out after a winter storm dropped nearly two feet of snow.
Photographer Derek Montgomery ventured out in Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood on Sunday to gather pictures of people clearing — and enjoying — all that snow. Here’s what he found, along with some photos sent in by MPR listeners and readers.
In Duluth’s Piedmont neighborhood, resident Karla Miller (and her husband Dale) spoke with MPR’s Emily Bright about the snowy scene outside her front door on Sunday morning:
The Millers were celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday. Karla Miller said it was difficult to open their home's doors in the morning because of snowdrifts.
"Stepping out our front steps it's past my waist," Miller said of the snow. One of her neighbors had been out shoveling "a long time and doesn't look to be making a lot of progress. I can just see the top of him."