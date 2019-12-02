MPR News AM Update: A tragedy in south Minneapolis

Law enforcement authorities work at the scene of a shooting and possible hostage situation in south Minneapolis on Sunday.

Good morning and welcome to a new month. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

At last, the snow calms down. Statewide highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Mostly sunny in the metro and some clouds elsewhere. We deserve a break. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Four people are dead after a tense day in Minneapolis. The victims include two children as well as a man and a woman. Several homes near the 2700 block of Oakdale Avenue South, where police were called, were evacuated. Police are investigating and say there’s no danger to the public.

Duluth digs out. Duluth and northeast Minnesota got pummeled by nearly two feet of snow. Photographer Derek Montgomery captured scenes from Duluth, including some massive waves on Lake Superior. Also, RIP to a fallen legend at Tettegouche State Park. Schools are closed in Duluth Monday.

Lower your carbon footprint, become happier? People engaging in grassroots environmental organizations are generally happier than those who don’t, a new study covered by MinnPost’s Susan Perry finds. A key finding: Environmentalists’ life changes to minimize their carbon footprint didn’t detract from their happiness.

