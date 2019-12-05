MPR News AM Update: Rochester’s epic struggle with crows

Crows descend upon a closed Kmart in Rochester, Minn., on Nov. 19, 2019. Every winter evening, murders of crows flock to the city to find heat.

Good morning and happy Thursday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Snow and subzero cold is on the way. But that’s not until next week. Today, highs in the lower 30s for most of the state. There’s a chance of snow up north. Colder at night with Twin Cities lows around 11, northern lows around zero and lower teens in the south. More on Updraft. | Forecast

A murder of crows and the Mayo Clinic don’t mix. Especially when the birds are prone to having bowel movements in the same place. So, a group of city workers spend winter trying to keep them away with lasers, starter pistols and calls. Our reporters spent a night with them to see how.

Nearly 700,000 people could lose their food stamps. President Trump’s administration is tightening work requirements for some people who receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which administers food stamps. There’s strong opposition to the plan, which could face legal challenges.

Need a reason to get moving and outside? There are plenty, even in the cold. We’ve compiled a list of places to go ice skating, skiing, snowshoeing and sledding or tubing throughout Minnesota.

Duluth’s mayor says she’s sorry about the city’s snow removal. Emily Larson vowed her city would handle future snow removals better after nearly 2 feet of snow made parts of the city difficult to access.

We want your medical marijuana questions. If you use cannabis to treat an ailment or are just curious about the medical marijuana program, we want to hear from you. Click that link to submit your story ideas and questions.

Want this in your inbox every morning? Subscribe to the MPR News Update here.



