Duluth bans 'conversion therapy' for minors

The Duluth City Council has approved a ban on “conversion therapy,” which is aimed at changing the sexual orientation or gender identity for minors.

The council voted 8-0 on Monday night to approve the ordinance.

It bans licensed counselors from therapy aimed at eliminating or reducing sexual or romantic attraction toward people of the same gender. The ban does not include clergy.

Opponents told the council that the ordinance would interfere with the rights of counselors and their patients to discuss treatment that they may actively want.

But city council member Joel Sipress said he did not believe that constituted real therapy.

“And I don't have any qualms at all about us as a community protecting our youth from what is essentially a form of child abuse,” Sipress said.

Minneapolis passed a similar ban in November, as have more than a dozen states.