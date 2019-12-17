Eden Prairie man charged with using secret cam inside Mpls. VA Medical Center restroom

The Minneapolis VA Medical Center in August 2009. A former medical center employee is accused of hiding a camera in a men's restroom and recording images of nearly a dozen people.

A former Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Medical Center employee is accused of hiding a camera in a men's restroom and recording images of nearly a dozen people.

Hennepin County prosecutors Tuesday charged 45-year-old Mauricio Morales of Eden Prairie with violating the privacy of 11 individuals in February.

Each gross misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

Prosecutors say Morales hid a camera in a men’s restroom trash can at the medical center and the camera’s memory card showed him doing it.

According to prosecutors, Morales admitted he installed the camera in the restroom on four separate days after drilling a hole in the receptacle and using velcro to mount the camera.

Prosecutors say one of the victims noticed something in the trash can and found the camera.

The Minneapolis VA Medical Center did not share what Morales' job was and told MPR News Morales had resigned.

Attempts to reach Morales Tuesday were unsuccessful.