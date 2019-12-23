'Just broken': Farm deaths shake firefighters in central Minnesota

Members of the Millerville Fire Department will gather Monday night to support each other following a weekend farm accident in central Minnesota that took the lives of two people with close ties to the department.

The accident happened Saturday in Brandon, Minn., at the farm of assistant chief Curt Boesl. He and his 12-year-old son Alex were overcome by toxic fumes from silage as they worked in the top of the silo.

Another son outside the silo called 911 and also called Curt Boesl’s brother Steve, a retired firefighter. Steve Boesl rushed to the scene and entered the top of the silo to help his brother and nephew but was also overcome, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Millerville Fire Department and other first responders who rushed to the scene were able to get the three out of the silo. Curt and Alex Boesl were treated and helicoptered to hospitals. Steve Boesl was dead pronounced dead at the scene. Curt Boesl died the next day. Twelve-year-old Alex remains hospitalized in the Twin Cities.

Fermented silage can produce nitrogen dioxide when it mixes with oxygen. Even brief exposure can be fatal.

"My team is, they are just broken,” said Millerville Fire Chief Rodney Roers, who was the first to arrive at the Boesl family farm outside of Brandon in central Minnesota.

“It's going to be a tough few weeks or months to get through this. You never really get past it or get over it, but we hope to get past it,” said Roers, who asked the public to pray for Alex.