Minnesota Court of Appeals halts proposed Superior natural gas plant

By Tom Olsen, Duluth News Tribune

Minnesota regulators must prepare an environmental assessment worksheet before a proposed natural gas plant can be built in Superior, the state Court of Appeals ruled Monday.

The decision reverses the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission's October 2018 approval of the Nemadji Trail Energy Center and sends it back to the agency for further review before plans can move forward.

Duluth-based Minnesota Power is proposing to build the 550-megawatt plant with La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative on a plot of land between Enbridge Energy's Superior terminal and the Nemadji River.

The utility company maintains that the plant would supplement its push for more renewable energy sources "when the wind isn't blowing and sun isn't shining" and lessen the company's dependence on coal.

Minnesota Power and Dairyland Power Cooperative have proposed a $700 million natural-gas power plant, Nemadji Trail Energy Center, which would be located near the Husky refinery in Superior and provide between 525 and 625 megawatts of power. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Power

But several groups contended that the Minnesota PUC was wrong in its approval of the plant because the agency denied an environmental review of the project, the state should give preference to emission-free power plants and the company did not show the plant was needed.

The appeals court said Monday that state law requires the preparation of an environmental worksheet when a citizen petition "demonstrates that, because of the nature or location of the action proposed in the agreement, there may be potential for significant environmental effects." A three-judge panel unanimously sent the case back to the PUC for further proceedings.

An environmental assessment worksheet is a brief document designed to lay out the basic facts of a project necessary to determine if a full environmental impact statement is required for the proposed project.

The project is also being considered by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, which is weighing whether the plant "satisfies the reasonable needs of the public for an adequate supply of electric energy," its "design and location or route is in the public interest" and "will not have undue adverse impact on other environmental values." A decision is expected in 2020.

Minnesota Power spokesperson Amy Rutledge has said that the "plant will help sustain our commitment to renewable resources by providing energy when renewable energy is not readily available and supporting additional renewable development."

This is a developing story.