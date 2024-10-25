Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland arrested in St. Paul for allegedly violating no-contact order

Twin Cities celebrity chef Justin Sutherland was arrested in St. Paul on Thursday for allegedly violating a no-contact order with a woman he threatened to shoot earlier this year.

Sutherland pleaded guilty on Monday to a felony count of threatening violence. He was accused of pointing a gun at his girlfriend in June. A court order prohibits him from making contact with the woman.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Paul Police Department, an officer recognized Sutherland and the woman together at a Target store on Thursday afternoon.

Officers confirmed the no-contact order was active, and then arrested Sutherland without incident shortly after at a nearby store.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

The plea deal Sutherland agreed to calls for a 360-day jail sentence to be stayed for two years as long as he completes 100 hours of community service, undergoes a chemical dependency evaluation, and does not possess any firearms.

The final decision on Sutherland’s sentence is up to a judge, with a sentencing hearing set for Dec. 13.

A message left with Sutherland’s attorney was not immediately returned.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation with their partner, there is a 24-hour statewide domestic violence hotline. You can call Minnesota Day One at (866) 223-1111 or text (612) 399-9995.