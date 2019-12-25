Fire at Francis Drake Hotel injures 3, displaces 250 residents

Firefighters to be at building all day; investigation into cause to follow

Two people watch as firefighters work to put out a fire at the Francis Drake Hotel in downtown Minneapolis on Dec. 25, 2019.

A four-alarm fire at a downtown Minneapolis shelter Christmas morning sent three people to the hospital and displaced about 250 residents, with 150 of those still seeking shelter Wednesday.

Firefighters evacuated residents from the Francis Drake Hotel, which was reported on fire at about 3 a.m. Wednesday, fire officials said.

“Luckily, everybody was able to get out of the fire,” said assistant chief Bryan Tyner.

Three people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, Tyner said.

Fire crews arrived at the hotel to find heavy fire on the second floor. Firefighters were able to clear the building of occupants and extinguish the bulk of the blaze in four units relatively quickly, Tyner said.

Smoke billows out of the Francis Drake Hotel in downtown Minneapolis on Dec. 25, 2019. The fire was reported early in the morning at the apartments, used as temporary housing for the homeless and low-income. Several residents were displaced. Christine Nguyen | MPR News

They were unable to prevent the fire from extending into the attic of the three-story building. Firefighters had to evacuate the building themselves and switch to attacking the fire from the outside. They are expected to remain on the scene all day.

“I would estimate that the building is going to be a total loss,” Tyner said.

Drake resident Jason Vandenboom says when he saw flames coming through a window in the courtyard of the U-shaped building, he started pounding on his neighbors’ doors.

“I told my wife we’ve got to get out now. I mean I didn’t even grab my wallet. Because there was smoke in the hallway already starting to come through the building,” he said. “And there were a lot of people, it was pretty chaotic. But it was fairly organized chaos, people were pretty calm walking out. I think we got everyone out.”

The Red Cross was on site, with several Metro Transit buses providing temporary shelter, but their representative said they’re working on longer-term solutions.

Minneapolis firefighters fought a fire at the Francis Drake Hotel, 416 S 10th St, in Downtown, that started early in the morning on Dec. 25, 2019. The fire displaced residents and officials were continuing to investigate. A cause was not immediately known. Marianne Combs | MPR News

The cause of this fire will be under investigation once the suppression activities have been completed, according to the fire department.

The Drake Hotel opened in 1926 as a luxury hotel. It’s still privately owned but has become a residential hotel. In recent years Hennepin County has used it as a temporary overflow shelter.

This is a developing story. MPR News will update.