Early morning fire in Minneapolis high rise leaves five dead, three hurt

Five people were killed in an early morning fire at 630 Cedar Ave. S. on Nov. 27, 2019. Three others were hurt in the blaze.

Updated: 10:05 a.m.

An early morning fire on the 14th-floor of a Minneapolis Public Housing building in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood left five people dead and another three injured Wednesday.

Minneapolis Fire Chief John Fruetel said Wednesday’s heavy snow initially masked the flames that were later seen lapping 14 to 15 feet out of the windows of the 25-floor building at 630 Cedar Ave. S. when firefighters were called there about 4 a.m.

Firefighters found the victims, whose names and ages were not immediately known, in separate units in the building, Fruetel said. At an early morning media briefing, the chief said it was too soon to know what caused the blaze. The fire was contained to the 14th floor.

“It had been burning a while,’’ Fruetel said. “There was a lot of damage.”

Many of the residents were evacuated from the building, but some “people sheltered in place” who were not in danger, he said.

One firefighter was being treated for minor injuries.

“It was a very tragic night at the beginning of a holiday season,’’ the chief said.

There are also a number of people gathered in a common area on the first floor said Jeff Horwich, Director of Policy and External Affairs for the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority. The MPHA owns and operates the high-rise.

There are approximately 190 units in the building, Horwich said. It could not be immediately determined how many people call the high-rise home.

There’s no indication from firefighters or building inspectors of major structural damage, though the 14th-floor is uninhabitable and may be for some time, he said.

The Red Cross is on site offering assistance to residents.

“This is a property with a large number of immigrant families and a large number of seniors,” Horwich said. “Clearly this is a real tragedy for this community.”

The MPHA will find housing for those who can’t return to their apartments because of the fire, he added.

Firefighters were on the scene of a high rise apartment fire at a Minneapolis Public Housing building at 630 Cedar Avenue. Christine Nguyen | MPR News

Andrew Woodcoch lives on the 23rd-floor, and said he was watching TV when suddenly the building’s fire alarms sounded and smoke started billowing in from beneath his apartment door.

He said one of the people who died was a friend.

“Sad. Young guy. I ride my bike with him. Come down and have a cigarette with him. We’d talk Gophers,” Woodcoch said. “I just talked to him yesterday about the Gophers and Wisconsin on Saturday.”

Woodcoch said he tried to escape the fire down the stairwell, but was stopped by intense smoke from the fire. He was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but declined to be taken to a nearby hospital.

In 2014 House fire claims 5 lives in Minneapolis

This is a breaking news story. MPR News will continue to update.