One dead, one arrested after stabbing and vehicle crash in Minneapolis

One man is dead and another under arrest after a stabbing and vehicle crash on Sunday in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police said it happened on the 500 block of South Eighth Street just after 11 a.m. There was an altercation between two men that resulted in the stabbing and crash.

Three people were transported to Hennepin Healthcare, two in critical condition and the third with minor injuries.

One man who was critically injured died at the hospital. The other's condition was upgraded later Sunday, and authorities said he was arrested on probable cause for murder.

"The details of what led to the altercation are still being determined at this time," police said in a news release Sunday afternoon. "Minneapolis police are not looking for any additional suspects and the incident is under investigation."

The names of those involved have not been released. It's the 47th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.