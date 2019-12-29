Photos: Big Lake Superior waves cause flooding in Duluth

Lake Superior waves crash against Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum -- also known as "the cribs" -- on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 near Canal Park in Duluth. The waves were kicked up by a large, multi-day winter storm featuring snow, rain, sleet and high winds.

Updated: 4:40 p.m.

The city of Duluth closed some streets and parking lots near Lake Superior and the harbor for several hours Sunday due to flooding.

East winds that gusted in excess of 60 mph on Sunday morning are kicking up big waves on the lake. The city reported Sunday afternoon that the streets and parking lots — including Morse Street and the Lighthouse parking lot — had reopened.

Lake Superior waves in Duluth Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 11 of 11 Derek Montgomery for MPR News 1 of 11 Derek Montgomery for MPR News 2 of 11 Derek Montgomery for MPR News Next Slide

The city also closed access to Park Point to non-residents for a time; police officers were checking identification before allowing drivers across the Aerial Lift Bridge. But just after 10 a.m., the city reported that water had receded enough along Lake Avenue to reopen Park Point access to all residents.

The waves have completely covered stretches of beach on Park Point at times, washing against the dunes and retaining walls.

A lakeshore flood warning is in effect for the Twin Ports through Sunday evening.

WTIP radio reported that large waves caused some flooding along the lakeshore in Grand Marais as well.