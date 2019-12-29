Give Now
On Air
0:00
0:00
Open In Popup
MPR News
Minnesota

Snow totals from around Minnesota

Andrew Krueger

Share story

Snowdrifts cover parts of State Highway 9
Snowdrifts cover parts of State Highway 9 near Beltrami, Minn., on Sunday.
Minnesota Department of Transportation

Snow totals from around Minnesota and neighboring states, as reported by the National Weather Service through 6 p.m. Sunday. Snow was still falling in many locations, so these may not be final snow totals.

Communities are in Minnesota unless noted.

  • 18 inches - Mekinock, N.D.

  • 17 inches - Frontier, N.D.

  • 14 inches - Mayville, N.D.

  • 13 inches - Bemidji, Bagley, Waskish, Elbow Lake, Fisher

  • 12.5 inches - Bigfork, Shevlin

  • 12 inches - Crookston, Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes, Oklee, Hendrum

  • 11.7 inches - Fargo, N.D.

  • 11.6 inches - Holt

  • 11.5 inches - Moorhead; Grand Forks, N.D.

  • 11 inches - Frazee, Whipholt

  • 10.4 inches - Chisholm

  • 10 inches - Pennington, Kelliher, Twin Valley, Boyd

  • 9.5 inches - Callaway

  • 9.2 inches - Big Falls

  • 9 inches - Walker, Sebeka, Side Lake, Madison

  • 8.8 inches - Two Harbors (7 miles N)

  • 8.5 inches - Newfolden

  • 8 inches - Hibbing, Mentor, Bovey, Federal Dam, Castle Danger, Canyon, Cook; Sisseton, S.D.

  • 7.8 inches - Lavinia

  • 7.5 inches - New York Mills

  • 7 inches - Coleraine, Cass Lake, Rice Lake, Finland, Battle Lake, Rothsay, Crane Lake

  • 6.7 inches - Shaw

  • 6.6 inches - Brimson

  • 6.5 inches - Fredenberg, Nimrod

  • 6.4 inches - Keewatin, Cormorant

  • 6.3 inches - Taconite

  • 6.2 inches - Zemple

  • 6 inches - Pine River, Libby, Ely, McKinley

  • 5.8 inches - Breckenridge

  • 5.7 inches - Cohasset, Nashwauk

  • 5.5 inches - Cotton

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More