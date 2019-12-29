Snow totals from around Minnesota
Snow totals from around Minnesota and neighboring states, as reported by the National Weather Service through 6 p.m. Sunday. Snow was still falling in many locations, so these may not be final snow totals.
Communities are in Minnesota unless noted.
18 inches - Mekinock, N.D.
17 inches - Frontier, N.D.
14 inches - Mayville, N.D.
13 inches - Bemidji, Bagley, Waskish, Elbow Lake, Fisher
12.5 inches - Bigfork, Shevlin
12 inches - Crookston, Park Rapids, Detroit Lakes, Oklee, Hendrum
11.7 inches - Fargo, N.D.
11.6 inches - Holt
11.5 inches - Moorhead; Grand Forks, N.D.
11 inches - Frazee, Whipholt
10.4 inches - Chisholm
10 inches - Pennington, Kelliher, Twin Valley, Boyd
9.5 inches - Callaway
9.2 inches - Big Falls
9 inches - Walker, Sebeka, Side Lake, Madison
8.8 inches - Two Harbors (7 miles N)
8.5 inches - Newfolden
8 inches - Hibbing, Mentor, Bovey, Federal Dam, Castle Danger, Canyon, Cook; Sisseton, S.D.
7.8 inches - Lavinia
7.5 inches - New York Mills
7 inches - Coleraine, Cass Lake, Rice Lake, Finland, Battle Lake, Rothsay, Crane Lake
6.7 inches - Shaw
6.6 inches - Brimson
6.5 inches - Fredenberg, Nimrod
6.4 inches - Keewatin, Cormorant
6.3 inches - Taconite
6.2 inches - Zemple
6 inches - Pine River, Libby, Ely, McKinley
5.8 inches - Breckenridge
5.7 inches - Cohasset, Nashwauk
5.5 inches - Cotton