Crow Wing County hears wide-ranging views on vacation rentals

Crow Wing County commissioners on Tuesday postponed a decision on whether to regulate short-term vacation rental properties after hearing more than two hours of wide-ranging public opinions on the proposal.

Like many vacation destinations, the Brainerd Lakes area is seeing a surge in properties available through websites like Airbnb and VRBO. But some neighbors have complained that the vacation rentals bring related problems, including noise, late-night parties and too many vehicles.

The proposed ordinance would have required properties rented for less than 30 days to have an annual license and an adequately-sized septic system. It would set quiet hours from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., and require that a contact person be available 24/7 in case of an issue.

At Tuesday’s public hearing, some said they welcomed the regulations as a way to curb problem properties and level the playing field with resorts and hotels that already face regulations.

Tonya Albertson said her experience living next to two short-term rental properties on North Long Lake has been “not good.”

“There are weeks or weekends when you have good renters, but then you also have to take that with the bad renters,” she said. “There’s always a sense of unease every week when you pull into your property — what’s going to roll in this weekend? How many dogs are they bringing? How many people are they bringing? Where are they parking? Are they parking on my yard? Who can I call? And it’s very frustrating.”

Others said the ordinance is overly restrictive, may hurt the sales of cabins and lake homes, and affect the ability to earn income.

Clayton Holznagel opened an Airbnb property in Crosby, Minn., earlier this year. He said properties like his offer vacationers a lower-price option with the comforts of home, and also bring an economic benefit to the local area.

“This option makes the getaway possible and affordable for both individuals and families and subsequently supports area businesses, grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants,” Holznagel said.

Some resort owners testified that their businesses are being affected by short-term vacation rentals, which they believe should be required to meet similar regulations, such as septic system inspections.

The board decided to table a decision on the proposed ordinance until Jan. 28 to consider the public input.