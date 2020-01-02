Luck be a loon: 2 Minnesotans each win $1M in New Year's Day lottery game

Tickets bought in Brooklyn Center and Burnsville were winners

The Minnesota Lottery said the New Year’s Day game produced two $1 million winners and five $100,000 winners. Colin Campbell | MPR News 2010

Two Minnesotans who bought tickets for the Jan. 1 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle are probably feeling pretty good about the start of 2020.

The Minnesota Lottery said Thursday the New Year’s Day game produced two $1 million winners, with tickets purchased in Brooklyn Center and Burnsville, as well as five $100,000 winners.

Lottery games have now produced five winning tickets in Minnesota of at least $1 million in the past three weeks, the agency added.

That includes a $1.6 million winning Gopher 5 jackpot in Hermantown, Minn., a $1 million Powerball win in Mankato, Minn., and a $1 million Powerball win in Big Lake, Minn. Those prizes have yet to be claimed, lottery officials said.

In Minnesota, players have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.