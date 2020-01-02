Minneapolis investigators say Drake Hotel fire remains undetermined

Demolition of the Drake Hotel began to accelerate Thursday. Authorities say the cause of a Christmas Day fire at the Drake Hotel in Minneapolis that displaced around 250 people remains undetermined after an investigation.

Minneapolis fire investigators said Thursday that while they found the fire started in unit 244, a specific cause could not be identified.

The investigation remains open and the cause of the fire could be changed at a later date if more information becomes available, the fire department added.

The fire broke out at 3 a.m. on Christmas day. The residents of the building were forced out because of the fire damage and many have been living in churches and a hotel, but no long-term housing solution has been identified.