How to help the victims of the Drake Hotel fire in Minneapolis

Volunteers help pack donations up for residents of the Francis Drake Hotel in Minneapolis Wednesday.

Update: 12:02 p.m.

Firefighters are still working to put out a Christmas Day blaze at a downtown Minneapolis hotel used as a temporary shelter for the homeless.

The fire at the Francis Drake Hotel took no lives but displaced about 250 people. Crews hope to have the fire put out later Thursday, said Bryan Tyner, the city’s assistant fire chief.

"They're still putting water on the fire. They're using a master stream, which is a large nozzle appliance that can flow 1,000 gallons a minute," he said. "We went into the night using six of those on the building. We've now got it down to where we only need one."

The building is going to be a total loss and the cause of the fire may never be known, he added.

A spokesperson for the city says part of the building will be torn down due to safety concerns.

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews arrived at the hotel to find heavy fire on the second floor. Firefighters were able to clear the building of occupants and extinguish the bulk of the blaze in four units relatively quickly, but were unable to prevent the fire from extending into the attic of the three-story building.

The Drake Hotel opened in 1926 as a luxury hotel. It’s still privately owned but has become a residential hotel. In recent years, Hennepin County has used it as a temporary overflow shelter.

How to help

Hundreds of donations have poured in for displaced residents, but groups working with those affected are now asking for monetary donations instead of material items.

Some of the donations sit in a city bus waiting to be taken to be stored and distributed for residents. Christopher Juhn for MPR News

In a tweet, the American Red Cross said it is "unable to support goods donated on scene."

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, which represents teachers and education support professionals for the public school district, said it has received so many donations that it is now asking for gift cards only. As of 11:30 a.m., they had taken in approximately $1,300 in gift cards at their headquarters in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Foundation is also accepting donations to support immediate and long-term needs of displaced residents. To donate, text DRAKEFIRE to 243725.