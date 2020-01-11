Vikings' season ends with playoff loss to 49ers

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff game Saturday in Santa Clara, Calif.

The Vikings' playoff magic didn't extend to a second week.

The top-seeded San Francisco 49ers dominated sixth-seeded Minnesota en route to a 27-10 victory Saturday in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers sacked Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins six times, and Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook managed only 18 yards of rushing.

The 49ers advance to the NFC Championship Game next weekend against the winner of Sunday's Packers-Seahawks game. The Vikings' season is over.

Minnesota reached Saturday’s game with an upset of New Orleans last weekend.

