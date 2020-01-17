Authorities seek help in finding missing woman with dementia

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a Twin Cities woman with dementia who has been missing since Thursday.

Barbara Musil Courtesy Apple Valley Police Department

Apple Valley police say 87-year-old Barbara Musil was last seen at her home on Thursday.

She's believed to be driving a gray 2010 Ford Escape, with Minnesota license plate 560-XLR.

She was last seen wearing a purple fleece jacket.

Family members told police that Musil has dementia and may not know where she is.

Authorities were able to determine that she stopped at a gas station in New Ulm, Minn., at 7:30 a.m. Friday, and one in St. Paul at 3 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who sees Musil is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone else with information on her whereabouts can call Apple Valley police dispatch at (952) 322-2323.