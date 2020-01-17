Major storm: Heavy snow spreading north, rapidly deteriorating roads

Our long-anticipated Janaury snowstorm is spreading north across Minnesota Friday afternoon. For up to the minute storm updates check out the MPR Live Severe Weather blog.

Winter storm and blizzard warnings cover a big chunk of the Upper Midwest.

Warnings for Saturday Twin Cities National Weather Service

Several locations in southwest Minnesota have already reported heavy snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour. Sioux Falls, South Dakota picked up over 5 inches of snow quickly Friday morning.

Road conditions in southwest Minnesota are already deteriorating.

Snow spreading north

Snow continues to spread north and east today. NOAA’s HRRR model captures the essence of the snow shield with embedded heavy snow bands moving northeast.

NOAA HRRR model through 5 am Saturday NOAA via tropical tidbits

Snow begins to taper off from west to east Saturday morning. But high winds behind the system will keep blowing snow and blizzard conditions going through much of Saturday.

Snowfall totals

Most forecast models still cluster a wide area of 6 to 12 inches across Minnesota by late Saturday.

Snowfall projection Twin Cities National Weather Service

NOAA’s GFS model has been among the most aggressive and cranks out double-digit snowfall totals for the Twin Cities with up to a foot just west.

NOAA GFS snowfall output by Sunday morning NOAA via pivotal weather

Travel will be most difficult late Friday afternoon through Saturday morning in most areas.

Stay safe out there Minnesota!