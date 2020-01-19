Roads remain icy across Minnesota; hundreds of crashes reported this weekend

The sun peeks above the snowy horizon on Sunday along State Highway 28 near Graceville, Minn.

Roads remained icy across Minnesota on Sunday, with a new round of crashes and spinouts reported around the state.

That's after the State Patrol reported 514 crashes and 530 spinouts or vehicles in the ditch along Minnesota highways between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday. The Patrol also responded to 25 jackknifed semis.

Gusty northwest winds continued to cause blowing and drifting snow across the region, but conditions were slowly improving Sunday.

Traffic moves slowly around a crash on Interstate 94 in Maple Grove, Minn., on Saturday. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Most no-travel advisories had been lifted as of Sunday morning. In the Dakotas, lengthy stretches of Interstate 29 and Interstate 94 were back open on Sunday after being closed for much of Saturday.

Wind-chill advisories remained in effect Sunday morning for much of Minnesota, with wind chills of 30 below zero or lower reported in parts of the state. Temperatures were forecast to struggle to climb out of the single digits Sunday in much of the state, with scattered snow showers in eastern and northern Minnesota.

Snow totals Reports from around the region

A warm-up is in the forecast, with temperatures in the Twin Cities forecast to reach the 30s by midweek.

Find more weather forecast information here

Find Minnesota road conditions here

Find North Dakota road conditions here

Find South Dakota road conditions here

Find Wisconsin road conditions here

Snow emergencies

Snow emergencies and parking restrictions remain in effect for St. Paul and Minneapolis as a result of the winter storm.

Find more information on the St. Paul snow emergency here

Find more information on the Minneapolis snow emergency here

Snow emergencies also are in effect for some Twin Cities suburbs, as well as Mankato and Moorhead.