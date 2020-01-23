Edina student struck while boarding school bus

Edina police released this image after a hit and run that injured a high school student on Thursday morning. They believe it is a Chevy Malibu or Chevy Cruze. Courtesy of Edina Police Department

Updated: 12:57 p.m.

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured an Edina High School student boarding a school bus Thursday morning.

Police say the bus was picking up a student at France and Halifax avenues and had its stop arm extended when a vehicle apparently passed the bus on the right and struck the student. The student was taken to a local hospital.

Police say they don't have details on the extent of the student's injuries. Authorities are searching for the driver of the vehicle, who left the scene of the crash. Edina police and the Minnesota State Patrol are investigating.

Police say they're looking for what they believe to be a dark-colored Chevy Cruze or Malibu and released an image of the car on Twitter this afternoon. They're asking anyone who knows about the car or its driver to call Edina police at 952-826-1600.

In a note Thursday to parents, district officials said school counselors and social workers were on hand at the high school if any students needed to talk about the incident, which some may have heard about on bus radios as they went to school.