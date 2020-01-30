Art Hounds: Wednesdays with My Grandma's Cardigan

Art Hounds recommend checking out new music by both My Grandma's Cardigan and James Rone, as well as an exhibition about women's voting rights

Listen

Musician John Sievers is looking forward to February — because “My Grandma’s Cardigan” will be the artist in residence at Thesis Beer Project in Rochester, Minn. On Wednesday nights, the indie folk band will perform; a different band will open for them each week, and Thesis Beer Project has event crafted a special beer in their honor. This is a year long project by the brewery, which will be hosting a different band every month in 2020.

Improv performer and educator Jill Bernard recommends you head to Aster Cafe in Minneapolis for the release party for James Rone’s new album “Quiet as Fists.” Bernard loves Rone’s witty, catchy tunes; she says he’s great at writing lyrics that are very specific, but end up feeling universal. The music begins at 9 p.m. on Friday.

Arts lover Nina Grunseth thinks Hennepin History Museum is an underrated gem that deserves more attention. Case in point: It’s currently showing an exhibition on women’s voting rights in honor of the centenary of the passage of the 19th amendment. In conjunction with the exhibition, there will be a birthday party for Susan B. Anthony on Feb. 15. “Votes for Women” runs through July 5.