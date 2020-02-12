Give Now
Arctic blast: 40 hours of subzero wind chills ahead

Wind chills in the minus 40s in northern Minnesota

Paul Huttner

arrowheadfaces
Faces of competitors in the 2014 Arrowhead 135 Ultra show off their techniques against the cold.
Derek Montgomery | MPR News 2014

It’s a relatively brief but intense arctic outbreak across Minnesota. Blizzard conditions in the Red River Valley were visible from space Wednesday.

Temperatures have plunged behind our latest arctic front. Wind chills hovered in the face-freezing minus 40s across northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. Subzero air temperatures expanded across Minnesota late Wednesday.

Air temperatures Wednesday afternoon
Air temperatures Wednesday afternoon
Oklahoma Mesonet

Wind chill warnings and advisories cover most of the Upper Midwest into Thursday. Air temperatures reach the minus 20s and wind chill temperatures bottom out in the minus 40s early Thursday across northwest Minnesota.

Forecast air temperatures and wind chills for 6 am Thursday
Forecast air temperatures and wind chills for 6 a.m. Thursday.
Grand Forks, N.D., National Weather Service

A bitter 40 hours

The core of the coldest air lingers for about 40 hours across Minnesota. Wind chills will be in the subzero range across most of Minnesota from about 6 p.m. Wednesday until noon Friday.

Wind chill forecast
Wind chill forecast
Twin Cities National Weather Service

Temperatures moderate this weekend

Temperatures rebound Saturday cross Minnesota. Next week looks seasonably cool with highs in the 20s.

Temperature forecast for the Twin Cities area
Temperature forecast for the Twin Cities area
NOAA via Weather Bell
