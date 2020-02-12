Give Now
On Air
0:00
0:00
Open In Popup
MPR News

Disney's filming a 'Mighty Ducks' series — but not in Minnesota

Cody Nelson
St. Paul

Share story

Disney is shafting us, Minnesotans.

It’s rebooting “The Mighty Ducks” — the film franchise focused on young, Twin Cities hockey players — in the form of a 10-episode series for the streaming platform Disney+.

But there will be no more scenes at the Mall of America or Mickey’s Diner or Nicollet Mall.

A movie poster for The Mighty Ducks
'The Mighty Ducks' poster
Disney

While the show is set in present-day Minnesota, it’s being produced in Vancouver, as TV Guide reports.

Deadline reports that Lauren Graham, of Gilmore Girls fame, will be the “Mighty Ducks” series lead and co-executive producer.

Here’s how Deadline explains the premise of the series:

“The Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.”

A bright spot for Minnesotans: original Ducks star Emilio Estevez has “been in talks” about bringing back his Gordon Bombay character, according to Deadline’s story.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More