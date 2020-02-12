Disney's filming a 'Mighty Ducks' series — but not in Minnesota

Disney is shafting us, Minnesotans.

It’s rebooting “The Mighty Ducks” — the film franchise focused on young, Twin Cities hockey players — in the form of a 10-episode series for the streaming platform Disney+.

But there will be no more scenes at the Mall of America or Mickey’s Diner or Nicollet Mall.

'The Mighty Ducks' poster Disney

While the show is set in present-day Minnesota, it’s being produced in Vancouver, as TV Guide reports.

Deadline reports that Lauren Graham, of Gilmore Girls fame, will be the “Mighty Ducks” series lead and co-executive producer.

Here’s how Deadline explains the premise of the series:

“The Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports.”

A bright spot for Minnesotans: original Ducks star Emilio Estevez has “been in talks” about bringing back his Gordon Bombay character, according to Deadline’s story.