American Airlines ending its Duluth-Chicago flights

American Airlines aricraft sit at gates at O'Hare International Airport in May 2018 in Chicago. Less than a year after the airline started its service between Duluth and Chicago, the company will end the service in April.

American Airlines says it's ending flights between Duluth and Chicago as of April 27.

That's less than a year after American started its twice-daily service between the two cities.

“We’re constantly evaluating our network to meet customer demand. Unfortunately, the Chicago-Duluth route was not profitable and did not meet expectations," the airline said in a statement. "We thank the team members who served our customers over the last year and will work closely with them during this transition.”

Meanwhile, United Airlines continues to offer Duluth-Chicago service, while Delta Air Lines still flies between Duluth and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Earlier this week, Delta said it’ll start operating larger aircraft on some of its Duluth flights, in place of the usual regional jets.

Starting March 13, Delta will use a Boeing 717 on its first Duluth-Twin Cities flight each morning, and on its last Twin Cities-Duluth flight each evening.

The larger planes will have two cabins and 110 seats, compared to the 50 seats available on regional jets.