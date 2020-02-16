One dead in St. Paul shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in St. Paul late Saturday night.

According to St. Paul police, officers responded to a report of an assault at about 11:15 p.m. on the corner of Kennard Street and Ross Avenue on the city's east side.

"When officers arrived in the area, they located a young adult male who was lying in the street," police said in a news release. "Officers checked on him and realized he was suffering from a gunshot injury, was unconscious and not breathing. St. Paul Fire paramedics arrived and pronounced the male dead on scene."

Authorities have not released the victim's name or announced any arrests in the case. Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at (651) 266-5650.

It's the fourth homicide of the year in St. Paul.