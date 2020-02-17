Press Bar in downtown St. Cloud burns

St. Cloud firefighters work the scene of a fire at the Press Bar Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in downtown St. Cloud, Minn.St. Cloud Fire Chief Dean Wrobbel says firefighters were pulled out of the building because of structural concerns and have gone into defensive firefighting mode to protect the adjacent buildings.

St. Cloud firefighters were battling a large fire at a downtown bar Monday morning.

Streets were closed as fire crews doused the burning building with water.

The city's fire chief says crews were called to the Press Bar and Parlor on West St. Germain Street around 2:40 a.m. Firefighters were unable to save the building which was reported to be a total loss.

Crews are working to stop the fire from spreading to neighboring structures. So far there are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.