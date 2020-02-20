County attorney: St. Paul police justified in fatal shooting of Little Canada man in September

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell watches body camera video of officer Steven Mattson during the fatal police shooting of Ronald Davis during a press conference inside of St. Paul Police Headquarters on Sept. 24, 2019.

The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office says a St. Paul police officer who shot and killed a man last fall was justified in his use of force.

The county attorney’s office said on Thursday that the killing of Ronald Davis, 31, by officer Steven Mattson in September does not warrant criminal charges.

The incident happened on the evening of Sept. 15 when Mattson was stopped in his marked police SUV at an intersection in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood. A car rear-ended Mattson’s squad, then the officer spotted a man getting out of the sedan. After Mattson stepped out of his SUV, he saw Davis running toward him with what appeared to be a knife in his hand.

According to police body camera video, which was released the following week, Mattson backed away and fell down while yelling for Davis to get away and put down the knife. A memorandum from the county attorney’s office said after he got up, Mattson tried to move away from Davis, who also had Mattson’s flashlight in his hand, while at the same time continuing to tell Davis to drop the knife. The office shot him twice, with the camera rolling. Davis was declared dead at the scene. Mattson wasn’t injured.

An autopsy found Davis had used marijuana and methamphetamine shortly before he died. His wife also told investigators Davis said the day before she would be a widow.