150K Minnesotans to see refunds of vehicle title, registration surcharges

The Driver and Vehicles Services location in downtown St. Paul. Tens of thousands of Minnesotans will get refunds from the Driver and Vehicle Services division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The division says about 150,000 Minnesotans will see a $2.25 check in their mailboxes. The refunds are going to people who were charged a registration technology surcharge twice when they transferred a vehicle title and renewed the vehicle registration at the same time.

They should only have paid one surcharge.

Refunds have already started going out. The fees assessed in error were collected over the past five months.

The Driver and Vehicle Services division says it's taken steps to avoid future overcharges.