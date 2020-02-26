Ex-Gophers hoops star Banham set to join Minnesota Lynx
The Minnesota Lynx have reached a deal for Connecticut Sun guard Rachel Banham that will bring her back to Minnesota.
Banham was a Lakeville North High School graduate and University of Minnesota standout before going to the WNBA. While at the U she was named 2016 Big Ten Player of the Year and hit a school-record 354 three-pointers during her college career.
“Her ability to shoot the ball is something we valued during this process and we look forward to having her in a Lynx uniform this season and beyond,” Cheryl Reeve, the Lynx head coach and general manager, said in a statement.
The Lynx open the WNBA on May 15 at Chicago and play their first home game May 17 at Target Center.