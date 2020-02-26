Ex-Gophers hoops star Banham set to join Minnesota Lynx

Rachel Banham of the Connecticut Sun dribbles the ball against Kristi Toliver of the Washington Mystics during the first half of Game Two of the 2019 WNBA finals. The Minnesota Lynx have reached a deal to bring Banham back to Minnesota.

The Minnesota Lynx have reached a deal for Connecticut Sun guard Rachel Banham that will bring her back to Minnesota.

Banham was a Lakeville North High School graduate and University of Minnesota standout before going to the WNBA. While at the U she was named 2016 Big Ten Player of the Year and hit a school-record 354 three-pointers during her college career.

“Her ability to shoot the ball is something we valued during this process and we look forward to having her in a Lynx uniform this season and beyond,” Cheryl Reeve, the Lynx head coach and general manager, said in a statement.

The Lynx open the WNBA on May 15 at Chicago and play their first home game May 17 at Target Center.