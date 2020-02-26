Lifestyle

Twin Cities chefs, eateries in the running for prestigious James Beard awards

MPR News Staff
St. Paul

Gavin Kaysen
Gavin Kaysen is executive chef and owner of Spoon and Stable Restaurant in Minneapolis. Kaysen was nominated for a James Beard award for outstanding chef Wednesday.
Nikki Tundel | MPR News

You might call them this year’s All-Star team of Twin Cities eating.

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday unveiled the list of 2020 semifinalists for its prestigious awards for chefs, restaurants, journalists, authors, and others in the food and beverage industry across the country.

Minneapolis and St. Paul boasted 11 entries on the list, including one for outstanding chef and another for rising star chef.

The Beard Foundation will announce final nominees for its awards on March 25. Here’s who’s in the running.

Best new restaurant

  • Demi, Minneapolis

Outstanding bar program

  • Colita, Minneapolis

Outstanding chef

  • Gavin Kaysen, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

Outstanding pastry chef

  • Diane Moua, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

Outstanding restaurant

  • Restaurant Alma, Minneapolis

Best chef, Midwest

  • Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis

  • Daniel del Prado, Martina, Minneapolis

  • Jamie Malone, Grand Café, Minneapolis

  • Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis

  • Hai Truong, Ngon Vietnamese Bistro, St. Paul

Rising star chef of the year

  • Rikki Giambruno, Hyacinth, St. Paul

