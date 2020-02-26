Twin Cities chefs, eateries in the running for prestigious James Beard awards

Gavin Kaysen is executive chef and owner of Spoon and Stable Restaurant in Minneapolis. Kaysen was nominated for a James Beard award for outstanding chef Wednesday.

You might call them this year’s All-Star team of Twin Cities eating.

The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday unveiled the list of 2020 semifinalists for its prestigious awards for chefs, restaurants, journalists, authors, and others in the food and beverage industry across the country.

Minneapolis and St. Paul boasted 11 entries on the list, including one for outstanding chef and another for rising star chef.

The Beard Foundation will announce final nominees for its awards on March 25. Here’s who’s in the running.

Best new restaurant

Demi, Minneapolis

Outstanding bar program

Colita, Minneapolis

Outstanding chef

Gavin Kaysen, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

Outstanding pastry chef

Diane Moua, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

Outstanding restaurant

Restaurant Alma, Minneapolis

Best chef, Midwest

Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis

Daniel del Prado, Martina, Minneapolis

Jamie Malone, Grand Café, Minneapolis

Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis

Hai Truong, Ngon Vietnamese Bistro, St. Paul

Rising star chef of the year