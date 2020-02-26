Twin Cities chefs, eateries in the running for prestigious James Beard awards
You might call them this year’s All-Star team of Twin Cities eating.
The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday unveiled the list of 2020 semifinalists for its prestigious awards for chefs, restaurants, journalists, authors, and others in the food and beverage industry across the country.
Minneapolis and St. Paul boasted 11 entries on the list, including one for outstanding chef and another for rising star chef.
The Beard Foundation will announce final nominees for its awards on March 25. Here’s who’s in the running.
Best new restaurant
Demi, Minneapolis
Outstanding bar program
Colita, Minneapolis
Outstanding chef
Gavin Kaysen, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis
Outstanding pastry chef
Diane Moua, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis
Outstanding restaurant
Restaurant Alma, Minneapolis
Best chef, Midwest
Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis
Daniel del Prado, Martina, Minneapolis
Jamie Malone, Grand Café, Minneapolis
Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis
Hai Truong, Ngon Vietnamese Bistro, St. Paul
Rising star chef of the year
Rikki Giambruno, Hyacinth, St. Paul