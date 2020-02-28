Dakota County sheriff: Deputies shoot suspect in Lakeville

Updated 3:53 p.m.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says its personnel shot a “suspect” during a confrontation late Friday morning in Lakeville.

The sheriff’s office said the “deputies involved were not harmed and the suspect was shot” at about 11:40 a.m. The condition of the person shot was not released but KARE 11 news quoted Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie as confirming the suspect died.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation. The sheriff’s office is expected to provide more details later Friday.

